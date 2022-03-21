NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry archery team is working to find out who stole their trailer and equipment.

The trailer, which was parked at Northwood Baptist Church, was filled with approximately $10,000 worth of archery equipment.

“Holy City Archery Homeschool Team is based out of the Charleston area and provides an opportunity for kids grade 4 through 12 to participate in the National Archery in the Schools program,” said coach Mark Kayser.

He believes someone came in the middle of the night and took all the equipment.

Security video shows at least two people involved in the theft. A passenger gets out of the truck to adjust the truck bed before they stole the trailer.

Some of the kids recently qualified for the state archery tournament that is set to take place in a week and a half.

“This horrible crime has been committed yesterday, it really affects our team because without our equipment, our chances of going to this competition- these tournaments are affected, too,” said Ben Kayser, a 12th grader on the team.

He says the tournaments are very important.

“It’s important to be at these tournaments because it’s a great opportunity to make some new friends and competition where you can win trophies and win friendship.”

His brother, 4th grader Jacob Kayser said, “I really like archery because it’s a sport that I think I’ll pursue really well; it’s really fun to do and it’s great sportsmanship, too.”

He said now, they don’t even have a way to practice.

“Set up equipment is really important. And if we don’t have that it’s going to be really hard to practice because also all of our arrows were in there, so I mean there’s nothing to shoot with.”

The archery team is trying to raise money to replace their equipment. You can help by clicking here.