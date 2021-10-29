Third juvenile arrested in connection to July homicide on Corral Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a juvenile homicide suspect who barricaded themselves inside an apartment Friday morning.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an apartment complex in West Ashley to serve an arrest warrant, but the suspect refused to leave the apartment and barricaded himself inside.

The suspect, a juvenile, was wanted on a murder charge stemming from a July 19 shooting that happened on Corral Drive.

Deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound in the driveway. He died on the scene. CCSO determined that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

Two other juveniles were arrested Thursday.

The juvenile suspect who barricaded themselves in the apartment Friday eventually surrendered peacefully to deputies. There were no injuries.

