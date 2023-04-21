ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A third person has been arrested in connection with a senior skip day shooting that left several juveniles injured earlier this month.

Police say Zyaire Malik Criswell, 18, of Summerville, was taken into custody Friday morning by members of the Isle of Palms Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Summerville Police Department.

Criswell is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol. Details about Criswell’s arrest, and his possible role in the shooting, were not immediately provided.

Dozens of teenagers traveled to Isle of Palms for a so-called senior skip day event on April 7. Police said fights broke out on the beach and shots were fired.

Five people were injured, most of whom were juveniles.

Police initially arrested two individuals in the response to that shooting including a 16-year-old who was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm, and an 18-year-old facing a charge of possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said earlier this week the person responsible for the shooting had not yet been taken into custody and noted that the investigation is “active” and “moving forward.”

Meanwhile, detectives with the Charleston Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male who admitted to attending the beach event after he was caught in a stolen vehicle hours later.

Authorities said the teen was photographed with a gun before and after the event where that shooting occurred. His involvement and arrest are under investigation.