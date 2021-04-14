‘This vaccine is safe’: Lowcountry health experts respond to Johnson and Johnson vaccine pause

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Johnson and Johnson has paused the distribution of their COVID-19 vaccine to allow health experts to investigate a handful of individuals who experienced severe side effects.

6 women have suffered from these side effects after getting the J&J vaccine. 1 of those women is now dead and the other is in critical condition.

World health leaders say this “pause” is overly precautionary because these side effects are extremely rare.

“If you look at what we know so far, there have been six out of the 6.85 million doses, which is less than 1 in a million. So remember, this is something that we always, out of really an abundance of caution, as Jeff said, time to take a good look at it and see if we can get further information.” Dr. Anthony Fauci

Just under 90,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been distributed in South Carolina. Lowcountry doctors say those who have already received a dose should be fine, however, may need to keep an eye out on certain side effects.

These side effects include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain and shortness of breath.

“These are issues that happen relatively quickly after vaccination, they are relatively severe and if you’re two weeks out of vaccination and you’re feeling fine, yeah you’re out of the woods.” Dr. Robert Oliverio, Roper St. Francis

The CDC’s Vaccine Advisory Committee will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss these rare side effects and what they mean for the vaccine rollout.