MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died.

The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday.

Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first and only African American elected to serve on the council.

She played a pivotal role in opening a senior center in Mount Pleasant, preserving historic communities, and forming what is now known as the Sweet Grass Festival.

“Mount Pleasant has lost a true community servant. Thomasena Stokes-Marshall devoted herself to the well being of others and her community. She led with vision and courage. Our entire community mourns her loss,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said.

Marshall grew up in the Snowden community of Mount Pleasant.

In 2021, Marshall prompted the move of the historic Long Point Road School House to a secure location in Snowden. The school was the only remaining school left in the town that was designated specifically for African Americans. Marshall attended the school in first grade.