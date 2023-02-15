CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of people flocked to Charleston on Wednesday morning to show their support for Nikki Haley as she formally launched her presidential campaign.

The announcement came just one day after the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations posted a video to social media, declaring her intent to run for president in 2024.

Supporters began lining the streets leading up to The Shed in downtown Charleston hours before the event began. Some said they have been hoping Haley would enter the race for a while.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since 2011, since she took the oath as governor of South Carolina, so I am stoked,” Kelly Schofiele said.

Once the doors opened, the excitement continued with cheers and chants of “Nikki” echoing throughout standing-room only crowd.

“Nikki Haley was an amazing governor here in South Carolina, transformed the economy here, and we know she’s going to do it for the United States,” Tomeka Ewing said.

During her nearly 30-minute speech, Haley spoke about her South Carolina roots, highlighted her accomplishments during her tenure as governor, and laid out her vision for America.

“We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future,” she said. “I see a strong America who lifts up everybody.”

Haley’s call for a “proud and strong America” resonated with supporters who traveled from near and far to see the 51-year-old officially punch her ticket for the White House.

“I would drive anywhere for Nikki Haley,” said Kyla Percival who traveled from Mt. Union, Penn. for the event. “She’s someone who represents all that I aspire to be both as a woman and an adherent to the call of justice.”

Haley said in her speech that Wednesday’s event is just the start and she is ready for the road ahead.

“As I start out on this new journey, I will simply say this: may the best woman win,” she said.

In the coming days, Haley will make campaign stops in Iowa and New Hampshire — the first two states in the GOP presidential primary calendar.