Thousands gather for opening of new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will officially begin seeing patients on October 1st.

When doors open, it will be the first new hospital in Berkeley County in 45 years.

Thousands of people celebrated the grand opening at the new state-of-the-art facility on Sunday with a party in the hospital’s parking lot with special musical guest Lee Brice.

“Very close and very relevant state-of-the-art technology and specialty physicians will be right here in Berkeley, so you don’t have to drive downtown, you don’t have to drive across town – you can have your services and cure right here in this market,” said Anthony Jackson with the hospital.

“If you live in Berkeley County and you’re treated by a nurse such as myself, chances are it’s one of your neighbors,” said Jennifer Crawford, Chief Nursing Officer of Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital. “Almost every staff member we’ve hired lives in this area.”

The 116,000-square-foot facility has a labor and delivery center, primary care, and specialty services.