CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of children across the Charleston metro will wake up on Christmas morning to find a toy under the tree thanks to overwhelming generosity from people across the Lowcountry and the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign.

For weeks, News 2 and the U.S. Marines worked together in collecting new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to local children who otherwise would not have a Christmas.

Families from all over the tri-county area dropped off their donations at convenient toy box locations at businesses, restaurants, and even at WCBD-TV’s studios following the Thanksgiving holiday.

It all culminated in a massive single-day donation drive where one after another, cars lined up outside News 2 ready to give back to those in need from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

While the U.S. Marines were low on donated toys, you, our viewers, heard the call for help and stepped up – like always – to ensure every child would receive a toy on Christmas morning. Your efforts allowed the marines to host a single-day sign-up event where they were able to help an additional approximately 403 families and 1,041 children. That is in addition to the already-registered 1,900 families who had already been helped!

As of Thursday morning, News 2 and the U.S. Marines collected an estimated 95,406 toys this holiday season to support more than 5,300 children in need. That number of donated toys is expected to rise following News 2’s single-day collection blitz.

And as goes tradition, local law enforcement and first responders participated in a massive convoy to News 2’s studios in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning to collect all of the toys donated at our station to be donated to children on December 25.

On Christmas morning, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler and News 2’s Carolyn Murray will join members of the North Charleston Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to deliver even more toys to underserved children and families.

Photos: News 2’s One Day Blitz on Dec. 21