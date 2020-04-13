Thousands of power outages reported as severe weather moves through the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous power outages are being reported across the Lowcountry early Monday morning as severe weather rips through the region.

Some areas that saw tornadic weather are experiencing trees down, powerlines down and damage to buildings.

Dominion Energy is reporting outages across the state and more than 10,000 outages in the Lowcountry. The utility provider says crews are on the ground working to restore power.

Dominion Energy

BERKELEY COUNTY: 624

CHARLESTON COUNTY: 2,489

COLLETON COUNTY: 7,793

DORCHESTER COUNTY: 5,178

Berkeley Electric Co-op

BERKELEY COUNTY: 21,018

CHARLESTON COUNTY: 1,610

DORCHESTER COUNTY: 4,469

Edisto Electric Co-op

COLLETON COUNTY: 23

DORCHESTER COUNTY: 1,881

BERKELEY COUNTY: 79

Coastal Electric Co-op

Colleton County: 3,562