Thousands of power outages reported as severe weather moves through the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous power outages are being reported across the Lowcountry early Monday morning as severe weather rips through the region.
Some areas that saw tornadic weather are experiencing trees down, powerlines down and damage to buildings.
Dominion Energy is reporting outages across the state and more than 10,000 outages in the Lowcountry. The utility provider says crews are on the ground working to restore power.
Dominion Energy
BERKELEY COUNTY: 624
CHARLESTON COUNTY: 2,489
COLLETON COUNTY: 7,793
DORCHESTER COUNTY: 5,178
Berkeley Electric Co-op
BERKELEY COUNTY: 21,018
CHARLESTON COUNTY: 1,610
DORCHESTER COUNTY: 4,469
Edisto Electric Co-op
COLLETON COUNTY: 23
DORCHESTER COUNTY: 1,881
BERKELEY COUNTY: 79
Coastal Electric Co-op
Colleton County: 3,562