Thousands without power in North Charleston and Hanahan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of Dominion Energy customers are currently without power in North Charleston and Hanahan.

Dominion Energy said crews are responding to an equipment issue in North Charleston but were not yet able to pinpoint the cause of that outage.

Viewers tell us outages were affecting areas on Ashley Phosphate Road, Rivers Avenue and near Northwoods Mall.

Dominion said they would provide details as they become available and apologized for the inconvenience to customers.