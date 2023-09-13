HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD)- A grocery store in Hanahan sold three Palmetto Cash 5 tickets that each netted six-figure prizes in Tuesday’s drawing, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The $200,000 winning tickets were purchased at Lowes Foods on Tanner Ford Blvd for the Sept. 12 drawing.

The winning numbers are: 5 – 7 – 9 – 20 -36

The tickets matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 top prize, but because the ticket holders “powered up” for an additional $1, the prize was doubled was a “2” was drawn.

Under state law, winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.