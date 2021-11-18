Three arrested amid investigation into a suspected narcotics, prostitution, and pornography-producing operation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested as part of a months-long investigation into a suspected narcotics, prostitution, and pornography-producing operation in a West Ashley neighborhood.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security, SLED, Charleston Police, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, began an investigation in September after receiving reports of suspected prostitution out of a residence on Blue Dragonfly Drive.

Police said that during the investigation, illegal narcotics, evidence associated with manufacturing methamphetamine, and materials to aid, abet, and promote prostitution and to produce illegal obscene materials were discovered.

Those arrested include:

Lauren Sheely

Nicolas MacArthur

Mandy Gilbert

· Nicolas MacArthur, 33, of Charleston is charged with one count of prostitution 1st offense, eight counts of unlawful disseminating, procuring, or promoting obscenity, one count of possession of schedule I(b)(c) lsd/schedule II narcotic, one count of possession of other controlled substance in schedule I-V narcotic – 1st offense, two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

· Lauren Sheely, 35, of Charleston is charged with one count of prostitution 1st offense, eight counts of unlawful disseminating, procuring, or promoting obscenity, two counts of general sessions & probate contempt of court, two counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

· Mandy Gilbert, 34, of Charleston is charged with one count of possession of schedule i(b)(c) lsd/schedule II narcotic, and one count of manufacturing methamphetamine.

All three were taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to the Charleston Police Department, they received bond hearings for all charges outside of the production of unlawful obscene material on November 17, 2021, and had a bond hearing Thursday afternoon for the production of unlawful obscene material.

MacArthur’s bond was set at 181,715, Shelley’s at $120,565, and Gilbert was given a $77,275 bond

The investigation is still underway.