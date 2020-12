NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers arrested three people in connection to an armed robbery in North Charleston.

The call came in shortly after 7:00 am from the Food Lion located at 7550 Dorchester Road.

The investigation led officers to an apartment in the Waverly Place complex on Dorchester Road.

Once they completed a search of the area, the three suspects were put into custoday.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.