Three businesses damaged by fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three North Charleston businesses were damaged in a fire late Thursday night.

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department said a caller to 911 said there was a building on fire behind a Popeyes on Rivers Avenue just after 10:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the room of a four-suite strip mall. “Crews forced entry into a business and found heavy fire conditions,” said Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.

Crews were able to extinguish a bulk of the fire and then worked to put out flames that had extended into the ceiling.

According to Julazadeh, three of the four suites are occupied by businesses. She said damage was extensive to one while the other two have smoke and water damage.

No injuries were reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.