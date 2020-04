WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Williamsburg County.

Troopers say three people were killed after the car they were in ran off Radio Road just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say the car struck a tree, killing all three.

They were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Names of the victims have not yet been released by the Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office.