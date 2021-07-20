Three former College of Charleston athletes to set sail in Tokyo Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Juan Maegli ’15, Enrique Arathoon ’17, and Stefano Peschiera ’18 will all compete this year in the Men’s Laser class sailing event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The three hope to join the ranks of former College of Charleston Olympians and silver medalists Jim Brady (Barcelona 1992) and John C. Lovell (Athens 2004).

“The drive and determination required to make it to the Games in the Laser is really hard to fathom,” Director of Sailing Kevin Jewett said. There will be 30+ boats in their fleet, all peak athletes representing their countries and fighting for the podium. Three of them share a bond that ties them beyond borders and that is pretty special.”

Maegli will be making his fourth consecutive trip to Olympics this summer after placing eighth in the Rio 2016 Olympics. Maegli received the 2013 Everett B. Morris Trophy as the College Sailor of the Year.

Arathoon will represent El Salvador after placing 24 in Rio. He will be the first sailor to represent El Salvador at two Olympic Games when events begin this summer.

“I am from Guatemala City and have lived there all my life,” Arathoon said. “My mother is from El Salvador, so I have dual citizenship and chose to represent El Salvador for sailing.

Arathoon is Guatemala City native, and will represent El Salvado through his mother.

“We are a small country and having the joy of representing El Salvador in two Olympic Games is a great honor. It is also a responsibility and commitment to represent all Salvadorans, a country that has suffered from violence. I want to show that there are good things happening there too, and as athletes we can set an example for the youth.”

Peschiera placed 31 in the Rio Olympics, and after taking a six-month break, he is making a comeback at the behest of his family.

“It was tough because I went to my first Olympic Games with a lot of expectation, knowing that I had the potential,” Peschiera said. “Not reaching my goals, and after putting myself under so much pressure and making so many demands of myself, led me to make a hurried decision.”

Peshiera helped the College of Charleston team capture their eighth Fowle Trophy and became the fifth sailor to receive the Everett B. Morris Trophy as College Sailor of the Year. The Peru native also won the 2017 ICSA Men’s Singlehanded National Championship.

“I took six months off, finished my studies and later my family convinced me to return. This sport runs through my veins. My first event after my comeback was good, without any pressure, and that motivated me to start my campaign to [the 2020 Olympic Games in] Tokyo,” Peschiera adds.

Proud Cougar fans can expect to see their athletes at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Games airing Friday, July 23 at 7:30 P.M. on NBC, when Maegli, Arathoon and Peschiera take aim for what could be the Cougars’ third Olympic medal.

The three will compete in the 33-man field Men’s Laser class competition on Sunday, July 25, and the medal race will take place on Sunday, August 1.