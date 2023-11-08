NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Works Trident has scheduled three hiring events for the month of November in the Tri-County Region.

Attendees should bring an updated resume and dress in professional attire. All events are open to the public and do not require pre-registration.

In addition, the S.C. Works Trident Career Express will be at each event to help participants with resumes and other application questions.

Charleston Water System Career Fair

Team members from the Charleston Water System will be recruiting for a wide range of positions on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The event will be set up at S.C. Works Charleston in North Charleston. Information on employee benefits and incentive programs will be available to job seekers.

Veterans Job Fair

Several employers will attend to connect veterans with job opportunities in the area and provide Veterans Services resources.

The event will be on Nov. 16 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., the fair will be open exclusively to veterans and their families, while from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the general public are invited to attend as well.

Volvo Application Events

SC Works Trident and Volvo have partnered to host weekly application events beginning Nov. 14 and ending at the end of January 2024.

The first event will be on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saint Stephen Library in Saint Stephen. The events will rotate weekly between Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

All participants should be interested in becoming a Volvo team member at the company’s Ridgeville plant.

All attendees must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED, complete a background check, drug screening, and physical exam, complete one day of unpaid pre-hire training, and be willing to work any shift.

The event locations for the rest of November are as follows: