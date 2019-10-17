Three new ship-to-shore cranes arrive at the Port of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New ship-to-shore cranes arrived in Charleston Harbor early Thursday morning.

The three new 155-foot cranes arrived at the Columbus Street Terminal around 7:00 a.m. where they will stay for two days before moving to their permanent location at the Wando-Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant, joining a fleet of 12 ship-to-shore cranes.

The ship carrying the cranes came from Shanghai.

By 2020, Wando Welch Terminal will have the capability to handle three 14,000 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEU) ships simultaneously, according to Kelsi Brewer with SC Ports Authority public relations.

Brewer said by 2021, S.C. Ports will be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet, and phase one of the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal will come onboard. As the only new permitted container terminal under construction in the U.S., the Leatherman facility will double the Port’s capacity at full buildout.