CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some say the best things come in threes! In that case, Verde is opening three locations in the Charleston area soon.

Verde is a fast-casual restaurant that serves fresh salads and wraps. They currently have three locations located in Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and Columbia, S.C.

Earlier this spring when Verde closed their location on King Street, they knew they would be back downtown once the right space opened up. To their surprise, in addition to opening their new space on King, two other opportunities in Charleston would pop up at the same time!

College of Charleston Verde

Park Circle Verde

433 King Street Verde

“This winter we’re painting the town green! In a small matter of time we will be adding a variety of three new ways and locations to grab your greens,” said Jennifer founder and owner of Verde with her husband, Sam. “From a new address on King Street to an outlet in the College of Charleston to Park Circle. We couldn’t be more excited to expand our footprint in the Charleston community we are lucky to get to call home.”

Verde’s new home on King Street will be at 433 King Street and will feature grab-and-go options and iced coffee and matcha.

Jennifer says, “We’ve long been in talks with the College of Charleston about a space on campus and their new concept The Market at Liberty Dining Hall was the perfect spot! The College has truly been a massive piece of the Verde story since the day we opened in 2011 and being able to serve the students right on campus seems like a great way to honor that 12 year relationship.”

4731 Mixson Avenue will serve as Verde’s new headquarters and be home to production and office teams. It will also serve the Park Circle community with a location for fresh salads and wraps!

To learn more information, visit eatatverde.com.