NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on the US 52 Connector early Sunday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the eastbound lane of the 52 Connector around 1:17 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, a Charleston County deputy was already on the scene attempting to calm an individual who was talking on a cellphone.

Police say they later discovered that person had suffered a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, another person was laying on the ground near the vehicle also suffering from a gunshot wound, and a third person had been shot inside the vehicle.

Investigators said they located spent shell casings on a seat inside the vehicle, and numerous spent shell casings on the 52 Connector.

All three of the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.