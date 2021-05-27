Three pulled from water after shrimp boat overturns near Morris Island, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people were rescued from the water after a 35-foot shrimp boat overturned on Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department’s Harbor Patrol received a call about the overturned boat just before 11:00 a.m. about a half-mile off Morris Island.

They said three people were pulled from the water, but no injuries were reported. They are being taken to Shem Creek.

US Coast Guard

It’s unclear what caused the boat to capsize. A salvage operation is underway.

Multiple agencies responded to the call, including two good Samaritans. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident.

Thursday marked the first day of shrimping season in South Carolina.