Three rescued after being caught in riptide on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews on Folly Beach rescued three people after being caught in a riptide Sunday evening.

Two boys, ages 6 and 8, and an unrelated woman were caught in the riptide at the county park area of the beach.

The call came in at 6:22 pm after the lifeguards left for the day.

Folly Beach officials say the 6-year-old boy was transported to MUSC with CPR being performed.

The woman was also taken to MUSC with non life-threatening injuries.

The 8-year-old was released on scene after an evaluation.

