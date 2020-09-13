Three rescued after being caught in riptide on Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews on Folly Beach rescued three people after being caught in a riptide Sunday evening.
Two boys, ages 6 and 8, and an unrelated woman were caught in the riptide at the county park area of the beach.
The call came in at 6:22 pm after the lifeguards left for the day.
Folly Beach officials say the 6-year-old boy was transported to MUSC with CPR being performed.
The woman was also taken to MUSC with non life-threatening injuries.
The 8-year-old was released on scene after an evaluation.
