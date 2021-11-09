Three sentenced in fentanyl overdose case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people have been sentenced for their roles in a 2019 case that involved a fentanyl overdose resulting in death.

Darryl Blunt, 59, Ayla Courvoisie, 31, and Teresa Cooper, 60, all of Charleston were sentenced on Tuesday. Blunt was charged with distributing fentanyl that caused a death, Courvoisie was charged with distributing fentanyl that caused a death and wire fraud, and Cooper was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the court, Blunt distributed fentanyl to Courvoisie who in turn distributed it to the victim. The victim died from a drug overdose and Blunt and Courvoisie, with the help of others, moved the victim’s body. Courvoisie then stole the victim’s bank cards and used them at various locations around Charleston.

Following the overdose, while Blunt was in jail, he directed Cooper to obtain his gun, which they were both prohibited from possessing.

Blunt was sentenced to 240 months and Courvoisie was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison to be followed by three-year court-ordered supervision. Cooper was sentenced to 24-months probation.