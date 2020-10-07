Three-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-526 eastbound, injuries reported

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are responding to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 which damaged an overhead sign.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the three-vehicle crash happened between Clements Ferry Road and River Landing. They say traffic is down to one lane as they work to clear the scene.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the crash.

Video of the crash scene revealed damage to an overheard sign.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES