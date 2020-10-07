Three-vehicle crash blocks lanes on I-526 eastbound, injuries reported

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are responding to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-526 which damaged an overhead sign.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the three-vehicle crash happened between Clements Ferry Road and River Landing. They say traffic is down to one lane as they work to clear the scene.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported in the crash.

Video of the crash scene revealed damage to an overheard sign.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.