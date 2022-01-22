Three warming shelters to stay open for those in need Saturday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three warming shelters will be open Saturday night to offer a warm place to sleep as temperatures dip below the freezing mark.

Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter in North Charleston, Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center, and Hibben UMC in Mount Pleasant will open their doors to those in need Saturday evening.

CARTA will provide free transportation to those who need it.

Aldersgate UMC (1444 Remount Road in North Charleston)

Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and the shelter will close Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Seacoast West Ashley (2049 Savannah Highway in West Ashley)

Admission hours are from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and the shelter will close Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Free, rapid COVID-19 tests will be provided. Face coverings are required at both locations.

Hibben UMC (690 Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant)

Admission hours are from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., and the shelter will close Sunday at 7:00 a.m.