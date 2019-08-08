Thursday marks 19 years since Hunley submarine was recovered off the coast of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It has been 19 years since the H.L. Hunley was raised from the ocean floor off the coast of Charleston.

The Confederate submarine was lost at sea for over a century before being found in 1995 by an expedition funded by New York Times best-selling author Clive Cussler.

The submarine made history in 1864 when it became the world’s first successful combat submarine by striking and sinking the USS Housatonic.

It wasn’t long after that the vessel and her eight-man crew vanished.

Since then, there has been an unprecedented and delicate scientific process to excavate and conserve the submarine.

The analysis of the Hunley continues to provide many clues for historians as they seek to understand the events leading to the loss of the vessel, her crew and the event that marked the beginnings of the submarine combat.