BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a chase that went into Dorchester County Thursday night, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

A viewer sent the below video of Berkeley County Deputies near the intersections of Hwy 165 and 61.

Credit: Matthew Kleinman

We have reached out to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

