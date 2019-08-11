Tickets are selling fast for the 2019 ‘Shoot for the Moon Gala’ benefiting Lowcountry Orphan Relief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Orphan Relief is hosting their Annual Shoot for the Moon Gala on Friday, September 13th. This is happening at the Gaillard Center from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event is black tie optional and will feature a live band, and live and silent auctions.

Ticket prices cost $130 dollars, $170 VIP and there’s also a ticket packet option for eight of your friends that costs $1000 dollars, or $1,300 dollars VIP. Tickets include dinner and an open bar.

Lowcountry Orphan Relief is a non-profit organization that provides services to help children who have been abused, abandoned and neglected. Last year, Lowcountry Orphan Relief packaged more than 4-thousand care kits that included shoes, clothes and toiletries for local children.

To learn more about Lowcountry Orphan Relief or to donate, visit: http://lowcountryorphanrelief.org/gala2019/.