GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health Foundation invites the community to honor loved ones and team members this holiday season with their Lights of Love campaign.

Lights of Love offers an opportunity to spread holiday cheer while supporting the Tidelands Health Foundation.

The campaign supports scholarships through Tideland’s Health McRoy and Jo Skipper Initiative for Learning and Teaching. These scholarships aid employee-partners and local high school seniors pursuing a health-related degree.

Donations are tax-deductible and begin at $10. Donations will also be acknowledged by a holiday card sent on the donor’s behalf and a light on a Tidelands holiday tree.

Holiday trees will be on display at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common.

“Each and every light on our three special trees will shine brightly in honor of those loved ones who have made a difference in the lives of our donors and community members,” Jessica Sasser, executive director of Tidelands Health Foundation said.

Lights of Love donations can be made through January 15 at donate.tidelandshealth.org or by calling 843-652-8080.