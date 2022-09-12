NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Comedian Tim Allen will bring his stand-up tour to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center early next year.

The laughs begin when Allen’s tour kicks off in Spokane, Washington this month. He’ll travel across North America before landing on a stage in North Charleston on January 6, 2023.

While Allen is known for his family-friendly movie and television shows, like Home Improvement or The Santa Clause, the January 6th show in North Charleston will be an “18 or older” program.

Tickets for the North Charleston event go on sale Monday, September 19. For more information or to purchase those tickets, please click here.

Disney recently announced during its D23 Expo that Allen would be reprising his role as Scott Calvin in a steaming series, ‘The Santa Clauses,’ which is expected to hit the streamer Disney+ in November.