CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will make a stop in the Lowcountry next week to discuss ways to give new opportunities to minorities and underserved communities.

U.S. Senator Tim School will welcome Secretary Ben Carson and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian P. Brooks on Friday, July 17th, for a roundtable discussion that could have nationwide impacts.

Additional details about the event will be released next week.