GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) is bringing his Faith in America Tour to the Lowcountry.

Scott will host a Faith in America Summit in Charleston on April 14 and 15. An exact location and time has not yet been announced.

His stop in South Carolina will come on the heels of visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, all states that play massive roles in the primaries.

“As I travel the nation, I hear from Americans who know we are blessed to live in this exceptional nation but are ready for new leadership,” Scott said.

Scott also said that he is “looking forward to being back home spending time with friends and supporters.”

While in the Lowcountry, Scott also plans to meet with voters in Goose Creek.