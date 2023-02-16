CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will launch a listening tour in Charleston focused on faith in America.

Scott is set to deliver remarks at the Charleston County GOP dinner and commemorate Black History Month on Thursday, according to his press team.

The tour kickoff comes just one day after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley formally announced her presidential campaign during an event held in downtown Charleston.

Scott has long been rumored to run for president himself, although he has not personally said whether he plans to run for the nation’s highest office in 2024.

Thursday night’s event will take place at the Citadel Alumni Center at 5:30 p.m. He will travel to Des Moines, Iowa for a second event of his listening tour on Wednesday, February 22.