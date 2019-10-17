Timberland High School launches welding program as district leans towards industry training

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is preparing to shift its emphasis. They want to do a better job of making sure students can take full advantage of various opportunities available after high school.

To make that happen, Timberland High School is rolling out a new school program.

The district says they are not changing everything, but they are refocusing their mission in some areas to make sure they are able to help students move into a good-paying job in Berkeley County.

The school board is in the process of adopting some work and life skills they believe are critical for student success. The district plans to continue to teach the basics, like reading writing and arithmetic, but they also want to partner with industry on training students for various jobs.

“We will always focus on reading writing and math, but it is shifting – looking at from kindergarten through 12th grade – how can we infuse those work and life skills,” said Dr. Kelly Wulf, Chief Academic and Innovation Officer.

W International is planning to hire hundreds of welders at their plant in Berkeley County. Several organizations, including W, partnered to pay for a welding program at Timberland and Cross High Schools.

“This lab was built based on some of the donations from those entities. It is for kids but it’s also going to be a community training program for adult education,” Wulf said.

The program at Timberland officially opened Thursday afternoon.

“Our kids are always going to be prepared to look at going to college; this is not replacing college, we will always have an emphasis on those kinds of programs, but this is providing other pathways for other kids to be successful as well,” said Dr. Wulf.