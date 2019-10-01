Timberland introduces new all girls weightlifting class

MACEDONIA, S.C. (WCBD) – High school sports are in full swing and Timberland High School wanted to introduce something new for the 2019-2020 school year.

They introduced an all girls weightlifting class for their female student athletes both the fall and spring semester.

This class gives the girls an opportunity to work on their strength together and prepare for their upcoming sports seasons.

Michael Timko, assistant principal at Timberland High School, said that this is an awesome opportunity because it allows for the girls to be comfortable around each other.

The girls said that the class has helped them connect with one another.

“It’s good to have a group full of girls, most of them my friends, and some of them I’ve met. So, my friend group has grown a lot and it’s great to have a group of girls to hangout with.” Matigan Nettles, Timberland softball player

They’ve already learned the proper ways to bench and squat and some have already seen their max weight increase since class started.

Art Craig, Timberland head football coach, says that the lessons learned could help the girls in the future.

“I think if they’re able to do this for two or three years , I think what you’ll be able to see is that they’ll take this stuff … into when they graduate and hopefully become healthy and live better lives.” Art Craig, Head football coach, Timberland High School

Officials say that the school plans on keeping the class around for a long time and continue to grow their female student athletes.