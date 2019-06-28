Tips for protecting your children at summer camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School is out and summer is here which means many parents are coordinating camps, childcare and organized sports to keep their children busy.
But what should parents consider before letting someone else watch your kids?
Knowledge is power for parents and by asking these questions they can make informed decisions on who to leave their child in the care of.
It is important to ask the following questions before you entrust your child to summer camps and/or other child care programs:
- Does the program conduct background checks on all employees?
- How is staff screened?
- Does the agency/program have a policy in place that no child is to be left alone with an adult?
- Does the camp have ACA accreditation? (The American Camp Association evaluates the camp’s safety, health, program and camp operations.)
- What is the ratio of staff to children?
- What trainings do staff receive to keep children safe?
- Does this place have a child protection policy regarding how they report suspected abuse?
- Does the policy mandate reporting to all authorities?
- How does the camp handle emergencies