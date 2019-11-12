Tips to help you prepare for the freezing weather

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Temperatures are expected to plunge into freezing levels Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Dominion Energy is offering tips that can help customers prepare for the cold snap.

They recommend having your furnace inspected by a licensed contractor, so it doesn’t start a fire when you turn it on for the first time since cold temperatures impacted the area last year.

Be sure to also check your furnace filter and give your furnace some space – it will perform best when it has room to breathe, and don’t store flammable materials near it.

“As our customers prepare for really that first cold snap of the season, we want our customers to understand that we are prepared as well, said Dominion Energy spokesman, Paul Fischer. “We’re taking steps all across our system to make sure that we are ready for the cold.”

Some other tips to get your home cold weather-ready includes installing a smart thermostat, lowering your thermostat to 68-degrees and move any furniture that may be blocking vents that reduce airflow.