NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit driving program seeks to educate teenagers on how to stay safe when getting behind the wheel.

Tire Rack Street Survival is an advanced driving program for both permitted and licensed drivers between the ages of 15 to 21. The program teaches participants defensive driving skills and real-world consequences when on the road.

Participants will learn skills such as accident avoidance, emergency braking, skid control, and controlling unintended oversteering and understeering. Students are put in their own cars accompanied by an in-car driving instructor and placed in a controlled training environment.

The training is $95 per student and will take place Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Training will happen at Festival Center, located at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

