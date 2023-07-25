CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- To tip or not to tip? That is the question.

Some would argue that tipping culture is out of hand. Others disagree, saying employees work hard for that extra money.

When you have the option to tip, what do you do?

“Counter service? I don’t typically, I will put something, but it won’t be 20%,” said customer Stephen Fallon.

Fallon says it’s a different story when he is being served by a waiter and bartender.

“Sitting down, bar service, 20% all the way,” Fallon said.

Sarah Parrish, the owner of Metto Coffee and Tea says she thinks it’s important to tip most workers, even if it’s just over-the-counter service.

“There is artistry as well as a science behind making coffee, so it’s much like a bartender and they really work hard, they hustle,” Parrish said.

Parrish says especially if it’s a product you know takes more time to make.

“Our baked goods are made from scratch. I have someone here at 4 o’clock in the morning and they also get in on the tip share, so we do more than your average fast-food worker,” Parrish said.

However, some business owners, like El Jefe’s Roy Neal, say tipping has simply gotten out of hand.

“I went to a BBQ place the other day for lunch and they take my order and then they give me the iPad and ask how much tip you want to leave for somebody, yet I have to pick up my own food, I have to take it to the table and clean my table and throw it all away, well what am I tipping for?” Neal said.

Specifically, Neal says he’s worried owners are using tips as a replacement for what they should be paying employees.

“I believe in paying your people very well and don’t worry about where they money is coming from, just pay them very well and you’ll get good retention,” Neal said.

Some experts say tipping standards vary, suggesting at least 10% at a restaurant even if the service is bad, and 10% to 15% at coffee shops.

Experts also say the more skill and experience that goes into service, the more you should consider tipping.