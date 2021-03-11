Toadfish Outfitters donates $20K to recreational oyster harvest study

The Eastern oyster plays a critical role in providing clean water, fish and crab habitat and storm protection in coastal South Carolina — as well as a tasty, sustainable seafood. (Photo: E. Weeks/SCDNR)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Toadfish Outfitters, a local manufacturer of eco-friendly clothing and gear, has donated $20,000 to a study on recreational oyster harvesting.

The study will be conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The survey is meant to determine how much overharvesting is happening in Lowcountry waters. It will be sent to saltwater fishing license holders beginning in May.

Researchers hope to get “a better understanding of how our oysters are doing and how we can help them grow,” according to Dale Threatt-Taylor, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in SC.

Casey Davidson, Toadfish Outfitters founder, explained:

“Until we fully understand how many oyster are coming out of our waters annually, we can’t create a plan to ensure sustainability. South Carolina, and all coastal states, should have a goal to replant more oysters than are taken each year, but we can’t reach that goal without the proper data to support increased restoration funding and efforts.”

This survey is the first of its kind.