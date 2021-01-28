Today Show Anchor Craig Melvin to interview North Charleston principal about his efforts to give back

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have an exciting announcement about a heartwarming story we brought you earlier this week – a local principal is getting national recognition for his efforts to give back.

North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby is working overnights at Walmart stocking the shelves to support low-income students.

Darby told News 2 he’s had many interactions with students who have fallen on hard times, and after hearing their stories and struggles, he decided it was time to give back.

The story has been sweeping the county and donations have been pouring in.

Now, Today Show anchor Craig Melvin is heading to the Lowcountry to speak with Darby about why he took the extra job to help his students.

