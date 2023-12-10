SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A holiday celebration honored the late Thomas (Tommy) Henry by giving back to the community.

The Henry family hosts this event annually and asks guests to bring unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots in Tommy’s honor.

Tommy Henry has been featured on both Cool School Teacher and Everyday Heroes when he battled cancer.

Guests celebrated the holiday season with lunch, music and an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

The event was held at The Barn on Butternut in Summerville and lasted from 12 – 3 p.m.