CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– The Lowcountry Jewish community is kicking off Hanukkah tonight, and leaders say this year it is essential for them to celebrate their Jewish faith.

Every year, Jewish people worldwide celebrate their faith over eight nights of Hanukkah, a holiday recognizing the Jewish struggle for religious freedom.

This year, members of the Jewish community said acknowledging the struggle of Jewish people throughout history is especially important amid the ongoing war in Israel and rising antisemitism around the world.

“This year is even more important with all of the antisemitism in the world and in this country as well to be able to celebrate our holiday and our festival and religion openly and freedom to have our menorahs at the window and front doors,” said Yossi Refson the Rabi of Chabad of Charleston.

As families gather each night to light the candles on their menorah, Rabbi Evan Ravski says that they will be thinking of the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza and praying for their safe return.

“The events that followed are hopes that the hostages continue to be returned home safely to their homes in Israel. We need that light to keep growing. We need that hope to keep growing that evil forces out to destroy us and end our way of life won’t preserve,” said Ravski.

State and local leaders will attend the annual Hanukkah in the Square celebration in Marion Square beginning at 4 pm on Sunday.