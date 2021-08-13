Top 10 best places to have last-minute summer fun in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Class will be back in session for many Lowcountry students next week, and families may be looking for some last-minute end-of-summer fun before returning to school.

Whether it’s a trip to the beach, cooling off on the ice, or enjoying an exciting go-kart ride, there are myriad family-friendly attractions across the tri-county area for you to enjoy before hitting the books.

Visit a Charleston County Waterpark

You still have some time to enjoy one of Charleston County’s waterparks.

Whirlin Waters in North Charleston and Splash Zone on James Island are open daily through August 15th, and weekend-only August 21 – September 6. Splash Island in Mount Pleasant is open for weekends only through September 6th.

>> www.ccprc.com/1657/Waterparks

Charleston Fun Park

Hop on a Go-Kart or try 36 holes of mini golf at Charleston Fun Park in Mount Pleasant! This family fun-park also offers outdoor ax throwing, a virtual reality roller coaster, bumper cars, and a full arcade with prizes. Charleston Fun Park, located on Highway 17N in Mount Pleasant, is open Monday through Sunday at various times.

>> charlestonfunpark.com

Carolina Ice Palace

If you’re looking for a way to keep cool during hot summer days, head over to the Carolina Ice Palace and strap on a pair of skates! From public skating to birthdays, youth hockey, and more – the Carolina Ice Palace is a great spot for end-of-summer fun.

>> carolinaicepalace.com

South Carolina Aquarium

For a day of fun and education, head to the South Carolina Aquarium. You’ll find several exhibits, the Great Ocean Tank, and a touch tank where you can get up close and personal with sea life. The South Carolina Aquarium is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with the last ticket sold at 3:30 p.m.

>> scaquarium.org

Charleston RiverDogs

What could be better than a night at the Joe! From watching America’s favorite pastime to enjoying great ballpark foods, and watching Charlie the RiverDog strut around the stadium, your family will have a great time down at The Joe! Be sure to check their schedule for home and away games.

>> www.milb.com/charleston

Charleston Pirate Tours

Walk where the pirates roamed! You can enjoy a tour through the French Quarter and along the waterfront as you learn about the history of pirates in Charleston and hear their stories. It’s important to know this is a two-hour walking tour so plan accordingly. You can purchase tickets and learn more here:

>> www.charlestonpiratetour.com/pirate-tour

Tour the waterways with Coastal Expeditions

Coastal Expeditions offers boat tours of Shem Creek, Charleston Harbor, and Morris Island; or you can paddle your way down Shem Creek or on the Isle of Palms with a Kayak rental. See Charleston’s beauty from the water and be on the lookout for dolphins!

>> www.coastalexpeditions.com

Charleston Zip Line Adventures

Feeling adventurous? Enjoy a zip line canopy tour or a children’s zip koala course with Charleston Zip Line Adventures. This attraction is great for families, birthday parties, youth groups, and team building. Charleston Zipline Adventures is set on 10 acres of forest in Awendaw.

>> www.charlestonziplineadventures.com

Wild Blue Ropes

Enjoy an afternoon at Wild Blue Ropes in Charleston! Wild Blue Ropes provides a number of outdoor activities and adventure courses for people of all ages and abilities. Push your boundaries and challenge your capabilities with these impressive rope courses. Wild Blue Ropes is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

>> www.wildblueropes.com

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum

History comes to life at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Center. You can tour three historic ships, view more than 20 aircraft and browse the three-acre Vietnam Experience in Mount Pleasant. Patriots Point is open daily from 9:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. with the last ticket sold at 5:00 p.m.

>> www.patriotspoint.org/plan-your-visit/

BONUS FUN | Visit a local beach

Soak up the South Carolina sun with a fun trip to the beach. Whether you visit Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island, or the Isle of Palms – you can pack a family picnic, bring along some great music and enjoy a day in the sand and waves with your family.