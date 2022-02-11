Top 10 highest-rated beers in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An estimated 117 million Americans will tune in to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

While the matchup itself might be enough to draw sports lovers in, the big game is a great excuse to host a party, mingle with family and friends, and indulge in delicious snacks and drinks.

It’s no secret that many will be picking up a case (or two) of beer to enjoy during the action. In fact, a new report showed that nearly 1 in 5 (18%) football fans in South Carolina will drink their way through at least one entire six-pack while watching.

Budweiser takes the top spot for South Carolina’s most popular beer as a whole, but if you’re looking to spice up your Super Bowl watch party and support local breweries at the same time, try these top-rated Lowcountry brews.

Top 10 highest-rated beers in the Lowcountry*

  1. Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged
    Westbrook Brewing Co.
    Stout-American Imperial | 10.20%
    Avg. Rating= 4.59
  2. Sungazer- Double Dry-Hopped
    Charles Towne Fermentory
    IPA- New England | 6.80%
    Avg. Rating= 4.45
  3. Mexican Coffee Cake
    Westbrook Brewing Co.
    Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%
    Avg. Rating= 4.43
  4. Mexican Cake
    Westbrook Brewing Co.
    Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%
    Avg. Rating= 4.40
  5. Order of Magnitude
    Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company
    Sour | 7.50%
    Avg. Rating= 4.38
  6. Sungazer
    Charles Towne Fermentory
    IPA- New England | 6.80%
    Avg. Rating= 4.34
  7. CocoNaughty – Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged
    Westbrook Brewing Co.
    Stout- American Imperial | 10.00%
    Avg. Rating= 4.33
  8. Lassi What You Think About This
    Westbrook Brewing Co.
    Sour | 6.00%
    Avg. Rating= 4.28
  9. Boy King Double IPA
    COAST Brewing Company
    IPA- Imperial | 9.70%
    Avg. Rating= 4.28
  10. Viridi Rex
    Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company
    IPA- Imperial | 9.5%
    Avg. Rating= 4.28

*Based on the average rating (1-5) on Beer Advocate, the nation’s leading online community for consumer beer reviews

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

