CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An estimated 117 million Americans will tune in to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

While the matchup itself might be enough to draw sports lovers in, the big game is a great excuse to host a party, mingle with family and friends, and indulge in delicious snacks and drinks.

It’s no secret that many will be picking up a case (or two) of beer to enjoy during the action. In fact, a new report showed that nearly 1 in 5 (18%) football fans in South Carolina will drink their way through at least one entire six-pack while watching.

Budweiser takes the top spot for South Carolina’s most popular beer as a whole, but if you’re looking to spice up your Super Bowl watch party and support local breweries at the same time, try these top-rated Lowcountry brews.

Top 10 highest-rated beers in the Lowcountry*

Mexican Cake – Maple Bourbon Barrel-Aged

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.20%

Avg. Rating= 4.59 Sungazer- Double Dry-Hopped

Charles Towne Fermentory

IPA- New England | 6.80%

Avg. Rating= 4.45

Mexican Coffee Cake

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.43

Mexican Cake

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout-American Imperial | 10.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.40

Order of Magnitude

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company

Sour | 7.50%

Avg. Rating= 4.38

Sungazer

Charles Towne Fermentory

IPA- New England | 6.80%

Avg. Rating= 4.34

CocoNaughty – Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Stout- American Imperial | 10.00%

Avg. Rating= 4.33

Lassi What You Think About This

Westbrook Brewing Co.

Sour | 6.00%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

Boy King Double IPA

COAST Brewing Company

IPA- Imperial | 9.70%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

Viridi Rex

Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company

IPA- Imperial | 9.5%

Avg. Rating= 4.28

*Based on the average rating (1-5) on Beer Advocate, the nation’s leading online community for consumer beer reviews