NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several comedians will make their way to North Charleston later this spring for a so-called ‘comedy week’ at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

The creator behind the Nashville Comedy Festival, Outback Presents, will bring plenty of laughs to North Charleston this May through ‘Chucktown Comedy Week,’ a week-long rotation of top comedians set to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.

“We are so excited to bring this incredible comedy lineup to Charleston. Featuring a variety of artists, we are looking forward to a lot of laughs. We thank the community for their support as we launch the first Chucktown Comedy Week,” said Jamie Goodman from Outback Presents.

Featured comedians include Jeff Foxworthy, Leanne Morgan, Dusty Slay, and Druski.

Chucktown Comedy Week Lineup

Jeff Foxworthy, Leanne Morgan, Dusty Slay: May 17

Tim Dillon, Shane Gillis, Big Jay Oakerson, Nick Mullen: May 19

Druski: Coulda Woulda Shoulda: May 19

Nate Bargatze: Be Funny [5pm & 8pm showtimes] – May 20 and May 21

Tickets and more information for all Chucktown Comedy Week can be found at www.chucktowncomedy.com