Top women’s-only tennis tournament returns to Daniel Island in renovated facility April 2022

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America will take place at the newly renovated Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island next spring.

Organizers say the Credit One Open, formerly known as the Volvo Car Open, will celebrate its 50th year and will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world from April 2nd through the 10th.

“The newly renovated Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons on-site,” organizers said.

Credit One Stadium will expand from 7,500 seats to 11,000 seats and feature 16 fully conditioned permanent suites, all-new concessions, more bathrooms and a 75,000-square-foot Stage House with a partial roof.

The building will serve as the foundation for a new permanent canopy structure that will provide south side shade for tennis fans and critical stage infrastructure and weather protection for musical and theatrical performances.



default



default

“These past two years have afforded us time to embrace change and welcome new opportunities. We are excited to be back together in 2022 to open a newly renovated stadium; welcome a new title sponsor and most importantly celebrate our 50th year of professional women’s tennis with our loyal fans in person,” said Bob Moran, Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Director. “It will truly be one of the best tennis and entertainment venues in the world and we can’t wait to show it off to our players, partners, volunteers and fans. All of the challenges we faced when the pandemic started made us stronger and more appreciative of the sport we love, and we’re very excited about the future of tennis and entertainment here in Charleston.”

The nine-day tennis tournament showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

Ticket packages and single-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 18.