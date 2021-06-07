TopGolf to open new entertainment venue in North Charleston

The future venue in North Charleston will be a similar design as Topgolf Buford (Georgia), which is featured in this photo.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention golfers, popular attraction TopGolf is coming to the Lowcountry.



TopGolf Entertainment Group announced on Monday it has begun development on a new venue in North Charleston.

According to a news release, construction on the new two-level, 72 bay facility will begin early next year with completion slated for late 2022.

It will be TopGolf’s third location in South Carolina. They currently have locations in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

“Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a vibrant culture with individuals seeking new and exciting experiences,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “We are eager to start creating memorable moments in North Charleston and look forward to future growth in the region.”

The facility will be located near the intersection of Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard. It’s expected to employ more than 300 people.