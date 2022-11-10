CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring severe weather throughout the Lowcountry Thursday night into Friday morning.

News 2 is monitoring the latest weather alerts and will update this story in real time.

UPDATE: 6:30 P.M.

The National Weather Service extended the tornado watch for portions of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Orangeburg Counties until 1:00 a.m.

UPDATE: 5:17 P.M.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Colleton and Dorchester Counties shortly after 5:15 p.m. as bands of rain indicated rotation on the radar.

The warning was allowed to expire at 5:45 p.m.

A tornado watch was issued for portions of Charleston and Berkeley Counties shortly before 5:25 p.m. It is set to expire at 7:00 p.m.