CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for portions of the Lowcountry as a line of thunderstorms approaches from the west.

The tornado watch is active for Colleton and Dorchester counties until 2:00 p.m.

“Although the overall threat is low, be prepared for possible warnings,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Marthers said a line of showers and storms will move across the area on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

“One or two storms along that line could be on the strong side with maybe one or two becoming severe,” he explained.

Download the Storm Team 2 weather app to track storms and receive weather alerts where you live. Click here.